- Join us at four (4) networking cocktail receptions and fireside chats hosted at the newly renovated Willis Tower, Reimagining an American Icon venue



Reception dates include:

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - featuring Paul Sereno, Ph.D., (Class of 1993) a Paleontologist at University of Chicago. His talk will be jaw dropping, outlining projects current and future, from exotic expeditions to scientific wonders.

Wednesday, January 31, 2018 - featuring Steve Devick (Class of 1991) CEO, King-Devick technologies, provides evidence-based solutions utilizing integrated technology for concussion management as indicators of neurological function and led to producing a critically acclaimed feature length film, Head Games: The Global Concussion Crisis.

Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - featuring Steve Schlickman (Class of 1992) who has 3 decades of transportation experience beginning as a bus driver to becoming the Executive Director of the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) and Executive Director of the University of Illinois at Chicago’s Urban Transportation Center. Steve is currently working on new services and technologies that will improve our transportation network.

Wednesday, May 16, 2018 - TBA

*If a date changes, you will be notified

Tentative reception agenda:

5:30-6pm - Cocktail networking reception

6-7pm - Welcome remarks, guest speakers

7-7:30pm - Post program conversation, networking

7:30pm - Program concludes



- Opportunity to pitch a discussion theme for a fireside chat at one of the receptions - segments will be 10-15 minutes. Up to 3 speakers per reception will be selected by Crain's editorial team

- Gain rights to Crain’s exclusive 40 Under 40 Alumni Membership network digital logo

- Join Crain’s exclusive 40 Under 40 Alumni LinkedIn Group

- Enjoy one (1) complimentary nomination for Crain’s 2018 40 Under 40 feature — a value of $200

- Enjoy one (1) complimentary ticket to Crain’s 40 Under 40 Breakfast on October 26, featuring 40 Under 40 entrepreneurs across classes, revealing their bold next steps in a rapid-fire program and q&a. Speakers include: Anne Dias, Founder and Managing Partner, Aragon Global Management; Katrina Markoff, Founder and CEO, Vosges Chocolate; Kevin Boehm, Cofounder, Boka Restaurant Group; Alex Zoghlin, Global Head of Data, Innovation and Business Transformation, Hyatt Hotels Corp.; Mark Agnew, President and CEO, Lou Malnati’s; Susana Mendoza, Comptroller, State of Illinois

- Enjoy 20% off Crain’s most sought after breakfast events including Who’s Who Profiles of Leadership Breakfast and Middle Market Breakfast

- See your name included in Crain’s 40 Under 40, 2017 issue publishing in early December, recognizing your membership in Crain's 40 Under 40 Alumni Professional Network